Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,529 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113,984 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $628.45 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.19. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

