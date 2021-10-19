Prudential PLC Buys 500,107 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,107 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Lufax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LU stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

