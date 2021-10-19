ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after buying an additional 280,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBTX opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

