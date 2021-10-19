ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

