ProShare Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $429,841.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

