ProShare Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,214,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,593,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 727,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

