ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

