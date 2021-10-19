ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.