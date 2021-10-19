ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

