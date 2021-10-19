ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 246.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

