ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,192 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $4,881,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,274,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of BIGC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

