PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,569.46

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,569.46 ($20.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,332 ($17.40). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,332 ($17.40), with a volume of 2,372 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £566.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,430.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,569.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

