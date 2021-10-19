PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 248,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.