PolkaCover (CVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $538,026.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $8.70 million and $538,026.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

