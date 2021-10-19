Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $132.20. 427,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.