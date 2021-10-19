Polar (POLARV3) Market Capitalization Achieves $348,960.46

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Polar has a market capitalization of $348,960.46 and approximately $28,829.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polar has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Polar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

