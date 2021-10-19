Poehling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

