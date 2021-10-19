Poehling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.