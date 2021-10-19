Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

