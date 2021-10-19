Poehling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

