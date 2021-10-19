PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,780 shares of company stock worth $12,427,233. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

