Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PLBC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

