Plancorp LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

