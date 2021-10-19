Piper Sandler Comments on Okta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.07). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Truist increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

OKTA opened at $259.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

