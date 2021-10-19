PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 222,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,420% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

