Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

PEYUF opened at $7.24 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

