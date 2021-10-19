Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

