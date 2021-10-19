Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 1,034.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,457 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Astrea Acquisition worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAX. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,876,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,820,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,579,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ASAX opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

