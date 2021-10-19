Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 324,800 Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 65.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of Agile Growth stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

