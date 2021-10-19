Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000,200 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VOSO opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.