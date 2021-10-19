Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Independence were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $6,000,000.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

