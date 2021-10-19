Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 30,802 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VELOU. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.