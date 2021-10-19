PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

