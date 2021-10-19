Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.91. Pearson shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 3,904 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

