PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 24,019 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of CE stock opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

