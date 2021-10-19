PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 199,998 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 2.75% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

