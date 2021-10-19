PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00194167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

