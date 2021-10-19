PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in September

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Tuesday. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

