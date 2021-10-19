PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of PayPal worth $879,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.22. 67,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,694. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

