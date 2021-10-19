Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 686,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,898. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

