Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,292. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.