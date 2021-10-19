Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $$15.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

