Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Coverage Pending” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £113.87 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.22.

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

