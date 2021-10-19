PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $48.11

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.11, but opened at $46.76. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 5,537 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

