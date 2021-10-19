PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.