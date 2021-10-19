Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 883,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 19,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

