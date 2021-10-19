Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,445 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OM stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 412,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

