OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.14

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.14 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 497.60 ($6.50). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 506.50 ($6.62), with a volume of 269,717 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

