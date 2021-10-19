OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of OrganiGram worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGI opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

