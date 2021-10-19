OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of OrganiGram worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OGI opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45.
OrganiGram Company Profile
