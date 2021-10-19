Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ORC opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

